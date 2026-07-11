Andheri Bus Crash: Driver Booked After Bus Rams Into 14 Vehicles; Woman Doctor Suffers Waist Fracture| Video | X / @sirajnoorani

Mumbai: The DN Nagar police have registered an FIR against bus driver Sahil Sawant (30) following a collision at Amboli naka, Andheri (West) on Friday.

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According to police records, a female pedestrian, Dr. Sakshi (33), sustained injuries in the incident. Her statement has been recorded as part of the case. The driver has been detained and booked under charges of rash and negligent driving.

The police said that six to seven people sustained minor injuries, but only one person sought treatment at Cooper Hospital and was later discharged. No fatalities were reported.

Sachin Gawas, Senior Police Inspector of D.N. Nagar Police Station, said, "A total of 14 vehicles, including a tempo, four cars, and nine autorickshaws, were damaged in the accident. A woman doctor was crossing the road when the accident occurred. She was admitted to Millat Hospital and later went to a hospital in Dombivli for further treatment, as she lives there. She suffered a fracture to her waist. We will record the conductor's statement, as he is the prime witness to the accident."

The police said the medical examination report will determine whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Other reported injuries are believed to be minor, as no additional complainants have approached the police so far. The driver remains in custody.

"Prima facie, it appears the driver lost control due to possible brake failure. The exact cause will be confirmed after the RTO completes their inspection," a DN Nagar police officer said.

The bus driver and conductor were taken to the DN Nagar police station for questioning.