Mumbai Monsoon Tragedy: 50-Year-Old Man In ICU After Branch Collapses In Andheri Amid Rising Safety Concerns

Mumbai: In yet another tree fall injuring a person, a 50-year old citizen has been admitted in ICU after a tree branch fell on him when he was walking on a road in Andheri. The incident was reported on Wednesday at 10.12 pm at Nagardas road, D J house, Near Andher subway, Andheri East.

Personnel from Mumbai fire brigade, Police, BEST & BMC Garden department have been deployed on the spot. The staff is working to clear the road from the fallen tree.

As per disaster management report, the tree branch fell on a pedestrian and the victim has been identified as Aadesh Gaikar. He was immediately taken to Cooper hospital and has been admitted in ICU. As of now his condition is stable.

With the incessant rainfall since last week, hundreds of trees have collapsed on Mumbai. So far three people have been killed in the city due to tree falls. Several citizens have been injured in the period of one week.

The BMC has been facing ire over tree collapses, raising serious concerns over tree health, management, possible weakening of tree roots due to cementing concretisation of roots and alleged negligence by civic departments.