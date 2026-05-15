Aarey Colony Murder: Man Held For Allegedly Slitting Suspected Lover’s Throat Before Wife | file pic [Representational Image]

Mumbai: A horrific incident that has shocked the local community came to light within the jurisdiction of the Aarey Police Station. Suspecting his wife of having an illicit affair, a man allegedly invited her supposed lover to his house, made him consume alcohol, and later slit his throat in front of his wife. The Aarey police arrested the accused within three hours of the incident.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Bhimraj Sharma, 48, while the deceased has been identified as Vikas Bhusare. Both were residents of Unit 5 in Aarey Colony.

Police said Bhimraj suspected his wife of having an illicit relationship with Vikas Bhusare. He had repeatedly warned and allegedly assaulted his wife over the matter. However, when Vikas allegedly continued visiting the house in his absence, the accused allegedly hatched a plan to kill him.

As per the police, Bhimraj invited Vikas to his house, where the three of them, along with Bhimraj’s wife, consumed alcohol late into the night. When they became intoxicated, Bhimraj allegedly confronted Vikas, asking him why he continued visiting his house and warning him not to come again. Following this, an argument broke out between the two men.

According to the police, Bhimraj, who was also intoxicated, allegedly picked up a knife from the kitchen and slit Vikas’s throat in front of his wife. He then repeatedly stabbed him until he died. After committing the crime, the accused fled into the Aarey forest area.

Upon receiving information about the incident, senior police officer Ravindra Patil of the Aarey Police Station rushed to the spot. The police formed three separate teams and launched a search operation. After nearly three hours, the accused was apprehended.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime, claiming that he suspected his wife and Vikas were involved in an affair. A officer stated that the Aarey police registered a murder case against the accused and produced him before the Borivali court, which remanded him to police custody.