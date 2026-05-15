Mumbai Crime: 20-Year-Old Youth Beaten To Death Over ‘Drunkard’ Remark In Mahim; 5 Including Woman Arrested

Mahim police investigate after a 20-year-old youth was allegedly beaten to death following an argument in Mumbai | Representation Image

Mumbai, May 14: A 20-year-old youth was brutally beaten to death in the early hours of Thursday in Mahim after a heated argument broke out over a derogatory remark.

The victim, identified as Sahil Javed Khan, was allegedly assaulted by a group of six individuals after one of them mocked him by calling him a drunkard (“bevda”).

The Mahim police have registered a murder case and arrested five suspects from Mumbai and Surat. One accused remains at large.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 5:00 am near the gate of S.L. Raheja Hospital on Raheja Road. Sahil Khan, who was acquainted with one of the accused, Yasmin Shaikh, was spotted by her at the location. Witnesses stated that Yasmin taunted Sahil, calling him a drunkard.

Argument escalated into violent assault

The remark led to a fierce verbal spat, during which Sahil allegedly retaliated with verbal abuse. Infuriated, Yasmin summoned five of her associates to the spot via a phone call.

Upon arriving at the scene, the group identified as Muzaffar Shaikh, Muzaffar Yaqub Sayyed alias Mujju, Saddam Bhima Atke, Farhan Ansari, and Hasan Sayyed allegedly surrounded Sahil and began thrashing him with kicks and punches.

“Despite being severely injured, the victim attempted to flee to save his life. However, the accused chased him down and continued the assault until he collapsed unconscious,” said Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Patil.

On receiving information about the assault, the Mahim police rushed to the spot and shifted Sahil Khan to a nearby government hospital for urgent medical treatment. However, doctors declared him dead during treatment.

Five accused arrested, one absconding

Based on a complaint filed by Police Constable Dinesh Bachhav, the Mahim police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A swift investigation by the police led to the arrest of Yasmin Shaikh, Saddam Atke, and Farhan Ansari from the Mahim area, while Muzaffar Shaikh and Muzaffar Sayyed, who had fled the city following the crime, were apprehended from Surat.

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The police are actively tracking the sixth accused, Hasan Sayyed, who is currently absconding. All arrested individuals are residents of the Prakash Nagar locality in Mahim. Police said further investigation into the case is underway.

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