Mumbai Crime: 35-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In Govandi After Objecting To Ruckus Outside Home; 7 Booked

Man killed in Govandi after confronting group over late-night disturbance | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 23: A 35-year-old man was brutally murdered in the Shivaji Nagar area of Govandi in the early hours of April 22, after he and his family asked a group of rowdy youths to stop making noise outside their residence. The victim, identified as Arif Jamadar, was stabbed while trying to shield his family from the attackers.

FIR filed by victim’s cousin

The victim’s cousin, Mohammad Siraj Jamadar, 28, an AC repair technician, filed the FIR. As per the FIR, the incident occurred around 4:00 am. Earlier that night, the family had gathered to discuss property matters.

Around 3:45 am, while Siraj, his father Shabbir, and cousin Altaf were sitting on a bench outside their house, a group of seven youths arrived at a nearby tea stall, Gharib Nawaz.

Accused create disturbance

The group, identified as Ayaz Ejaz Shaikh (alias Ajju), Rizwan Qureshi (alias Rijju), Sohail Qureshi (alias Kalu), Mohammad Ruhan Shaikh, Adil Patel (alias Addu), Ishan Qureshi (alias Sonu Tirpat), and Sujal (alias Faiz Sayyed), began creating a loud disturbance.

When Shabbir Jamadar asked the group, "Aap yahan kyun shor macha rahe ho?" (Why are you making noise here?), the youths, who had been warned about their behaviour on previous occasions, turned violent. The situation quickly escalated, and the group allegedly began hurling abuses and physically assaulted Shabbir, Siraj, and Altaf.

Violence escalates

As the commotion grew, other family members rushed out to intervene. While the family was attempting to retreat into their home, Ruhan Shaikh allegedly drew a sword and attempted to stab Siraj in the stomach. Siraj blocked the blow with his hand, sustaining a deep injury.

In a bid to protect his family, Arif Jamadar pushed everyone inside and attempted to bolt the door. At that moment, Rizwan Qureshi allegedly stabbed Arif in the chest with a knife. Despite his critical injury, Arif managed to lock the door from the inside to keep the attackers out.

Attackers flee after terrorising neighbourhood

The accused continued to terrorise the neighbourhood, brandishing weapons and threatening local residents who tried to help. The attackers allegedly continued to threaten the family and damaged the door with weapons before fleeing the scene.

Victim declared dead

The family rushed a bleeding Arif to Rajawadi Hospital via the back door of their house and an auto-rickshaw. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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Case registered, probe underway

Siraj later received treatment at Shatabdi Hospital and filed a complaint at the Shivaji Nagar police station. A case of murder, along with various other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act, has been registered against the seven accused. Further investigation is underway.

Victim’s background

Arif, who ran a medical store with his wife Umera, is survived by his family.

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