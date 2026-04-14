14-Year-Old Boy Brutally Stabbed By Minor Friends In Govandi For Leaving Cricket Match Halfway To Attend Work

14-Year-Old Boy Brutally Stabbed By Minor Friends In Govandi Over Leaving Cricket Match Halfway To Attend Work | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a shocking incident fueled by trivial resentment, a 14-year-old boy was brutally stabbed by two of his minor friends in Mumbai’s Govandi area. The attack was allegedly triggered because the victim left a cricket match halfway through to attend to work.

Shivaji Nagar Police Register Attempted Murder Case

The victim, identified as Arsalan Altaf Natekar, sustained serious injuries and is currently battling for his life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Rajawadi Hospital. Following the incident, the Shivaji Nagar police have registered a case of attempted murder and have detained two minors, who have since been sent to the Dongri Children's Observation Centre.

According to the FIR, the attack occurred between 9:30 PM and 9:40 PM on April 11 at Rajiv Gandhi Maidan, Baiganwadi, Govandi. Arsalan, a resident of the area and a student of Enfant India English School, who recently appeared for his Class 10 exams, had gone to play cricket with his friends earlier that afternoon.

Arsalan, a Class 10 Student

Earlier that afternoon, around 3:30 PM when Arsalan’s elder brother, Arfan Natekar, 20, called him away from the game to assist at their family’s Xerox shop. Leaving the match unfinished reportedly infuriated his teammates. One of the friends allegedly threatened Arsalan, saying he would "deal with him later tonight."

Later, at around 9:30 pm, while Arsalan was at the shop, the accused friend lured him back to the Rajiv Gandhi Maidan under the pretext of talking. Once there, an argument broke out, during which the two minors allegedly pulled out a knife, threatened to kill him and stabbed Arsalan multiple times.

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Severely injured, Arsalan managed to run back to the xerox shop in a blood-soaked condition, seeking help. His brother, Arfan, with the assistance of a friend, rushed him to a nearby hospital. Due to the severity of the wounds, doctors referred him to Rajawadi Hospital for advanced treatment.

Acting on Arfan’s complaint, the Shivaji Nagar police have booked the duo under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Both accused, being minors, have been detained and sent to the Dongri Children’s Observation Centre, and the investigation is ongoing, a police official said.

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