Crime Branch Arrests 5 Including Shooter And Mastermind In Airoli Firing On RTI Activist And Builder; 2,700 Phone Numbers Analysed

The Crime Branch Unit-I has successfully detected the attempted murder firing case that took place in Airoli on April 6 on RTI activist Amit Maurya and builder Sandeep Gawas. | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: The Crime Branch Unit-I has successfully detected the attempted murder firing case that took place in Airoli on April 6 on RTI activist Amit Maurya and builder Sandeep Gawas. The Crime Branch team has arrested a total of five persons in the case, including the main shooter and the mastermind, who is a bakery businessman. "The accused were tracked down using CCTV footage and dump data analysis of as many as 2,700 phone numbers," Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Prerana Katte said.

Main Conspirator Gurfan Khan

According to police, Gurfan Khan (47) is the main conspirator in the firing. Khan and builder Sandeep Gawas were partners in the construction business until 2016, but later split due to financial disputes. Thereafter, Gawas, with the help of Maurya, had filed RTI complaints against Khan’s illegal constructions, which were eventually demolished. Enraged by this, Khan allegedly hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Gawas and assigned the contract to Rahul alias Pawan Sahani (38), who had recently been released from jail after serving 11 years under MCOCA, said senior police station Tanaji Bhagat, unit I (crime branch).

Accordingly, on April 6 around midnight in Sector-1, when Gawas and Maurya were standing near their car, Sahani arrived on a motorcycle and fired four rounds at them before fleeing. Gawas narrowly escaped, while one bullet hit Maurya in the neck and two bullets struck the car.

Enraged Khan Hatched Conspiracy

Following the incident, Rabale Police along with Crime Branch Unit-I began an investigation. With the help of CCTV footage, police traced the attacker and recovered the motorcycle used in the crime from near Mumbra railway station. However, it was later found that the motorcycle was stolen. Police then analysed dump data of 2,700 mobile numbers from nearby towers, which helped them reach the accused.

Subsequently, police arrested five persons including Sahani, Syed Khan who provided the stolen motorcycle, Nagesh Mane who arranged funds, and Vishal Mahadik who provided information about Gawas’ movements.

"Amit Maurya, who was seriously injured in the firing, is undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital in Mulund and is now out of danger,"said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Pankaj Dahane. Further investigation is underway.

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