Mumbai Pydhonie Watermelon Death Mystery: JJ Hospital Final Report Confirms Rat Poison Caused Deaths Of 4 Family Members

Zinc phosphide Poison Caused Pydhonie Family Deaths, Confirms JJ Hospital Final Report | file pic

Mumbai: A final postmortem report submitted by Mumbai’s Sir JJ Hospital has confirmed that poisoning caused by zinc phosphide a toxic substance commonly used as rat poison led to the deaths of four members of a family in south Mumbai’s Pydhonie area last month.

The report pertains to the deaths of Abdullah Dokadia (40), his wife Nasreen Dokadia (35), and their daughters Ayesha (16) and Zainab (13), who died within hours after allegedly consuming watermelon at their residence in Ghari Mohalla on Ismail Kurte Road on April 25.

According to officials, the final medical opinion confirmed the presence of zinc phosphide in samples collected during the postmortem examination. Earlier histopathology, microbiology and forensic science laboratory (FSL) reports had also indicated traces of the poisonous substance in the watermelon samples recovered from the scene.

Despite the medical confirmation, investigators are yet to determine whether the deaths were the result of a collective suicide, accidental poisoning, or a planned murder conspiracy. Even 19 days after the incident, the case remains unresolved and investigators have not reached any final conclusion.

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Sources said one of the most critical aspects of the probe is that the person suspected of mixing the poison allegedly disposed of the poison container either outside the house or by flushing it down the toilet, leaving investigators without crucial physical evidence.

At present, the case continues to be registered as an Accidental Death Report (ADR).Police have so far recorded statements of more than 100 persons and examined CCTV footage from the locality, but no concrete lead has emerged so far.

Investigators are now focusing on establishing whether the incident was a case of mass suicide or a pre-planned murder conspiracy targeting the family.

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