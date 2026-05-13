Mumbai: Pydhonie Family Of Four Suspected Of Mass Suicide, Zinc Phosphide Found In Watermelon As Financial Distress Probed

Pydhonie Family Of Four Suspected Of Mass Suicide, Zinc Phosphide Found In Watermelon As Financial Distress Probed | file photo

Mumbai: Preliminary investigations into the deaths of four members of the Dokadia family in Pydhonie have led police to suspect that the case could be one of mass suicide. Investigators are now probing whether the family may have taken the extreme step due to financial distress.

Family Head Had Only ₹20,000 in Bank Account

According to police sources, Abdulla Dokadia, the head of the family, had only around ₹20,000 to ₹22,000 remaining in his bank account, with no significant savings found. Officials discovered that the maximum transactions in the account ranged between ₹17,000 and ₹18,000. The family was reportedly surviving on a daily income of approximately ₹5,000 to ₹10,000.

Police further revealed that Abdulla used to receive a monthly rent of ₹9,000 from an ancestral property shop, while the family itself was living in a rented accommodation in Pydhonie. Investigators are examining whether the low bank balance and financial instability amid rising living costs may have pushed the family into severe distress.

Histopathology Report Submitted, FIR Nature Yet to Be Decided

Meanwhile, in the case involving the deaths of four members of the Dokadia family, the Histopathology report from Sir JJ Hospital has now been submitted to the police. However, investigators are yet to determine the nature of the FIR to be registered in the case.

The four family members died on April 26, following which an Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered at Sir JJ Marg Police Station. During the investigation, officials from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) collected samples of food items, drinking water, and half a watermelon kept in the family’s refrigerator for testing.

No Final Conclusion Reached Despite Multiple Reports

While the FDA report reportedly found no signs of adulteration, the FSL report confirmed the presence of zinc phosphide in the watermelon sample. Zinc phosphide is commonly used as rat poison, officials said.

Police sources added that the Histopathology report from Sir JJ Hospital has also been received and that no further reports are pending in the matter. Despite receiving the Histopathology, FSL, and FDA reports, police officials said they have still not reached any final conclusion regarding the case or the basis on which an FIR should be registered.

According to a police officer, the Histopathology examination involved a detailed analysis of internal organs and tissues, including the liver, kidneys, and heart. During the examination, certain abnormalities were reportedly found in the liver cells of deceased Abdulla Dokadia. The report also revealed that all four deceased family members were suffering from fatty liver conditions. However, officials maintained that no conclusive findings have been reached so far.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/