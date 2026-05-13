Mumbai: Christians, Muslims, Hindus Unite To Condemn Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Eradicate Sanatan' Remark In Tamil Nadu Assembly

Christians, Muslims, Hindus Unite To Condemn Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Eradicate Sanatan' Remark In Tamil Nadu Assembly | PTI

Mumbai: Christians, Muslims and Hindus in Mumbai have condemned Tamil Nadu MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin’s speech on the floor of the State Assembly on Tuesday, in which he advocated the “eradication of Sanatan”.

Stalin Made Similar Remark in Past, Triggered Backlash

Udhayanidhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and former Deputy Chief Minister, had made a similar remark in the past, triggering a backlash from Hindu groups. This time, the statement was made in the presence of the state’s newly elected Chief Minister, C. Joseph Vijay, who appeared to nod in response.

Christian community groups strongly criticised the remarks made by Udhayanidhi, who, according to media reports, is a Christian.

Joseph Dias, founder of the Christi Sevak Federation and the Catholic Secular Forum, described the MLA’s comments as “disgraceful”.

"He Is Ignorant of Sanatan Dharma," Says Dias

“The remark should be condemned in the strongest possible terms. He is ignorant of Sanatan Dharma, which even Christians like me admire. It is poles apart from political Hindutva and is a way of life followed by many Indians. It is not a religion, and all religions have communal elements. This is merely a cheap gimmick at a time when his popularity is declining. I could have filed an FIR for hurting religious sentiments, but such characters are best ignored,” said Dias.

Shriraj Nair, spokesperson for the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, alleged that Udhayanidhi’s comments amounted to “gaslighting” because he feared an exodus from the DMK following its defeat in the Assembly elections.

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“We welcome the defeat of his party, which was wiped out because of his earlier comments on Sanatan Dharma. Apparently, he, like Rahul Gandhi, has not learnt his lesson. Such remarks will pave the way for the success of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, similar to what happened in West Bengal,” said Nair.

Irfan Engineer, Co-Convenor of the Inter Religious Solidarity Council, Mumbai, said he believed Udhayanidhi was referring to political Hindutva when he used the word “Sanatan”.

“The word is understood differently in Tamil Nadu. For Mahatma Gandhi, Sanatan represented a way of life, trust and eternity. In Tamil Nadu, however, the term carries connotations of Brahminism and casteism. I remain open to criticism and debate about all religions, but not to their use for political gain,” said Engineer.

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