Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport Bus Overturns Inside Turbhe Depot After Crashing Into Parked Buses, Driver Sacked |

A Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) bus overturned after crashing into two parked buses inside the Turbhe depot late Monday night, allegedly due to a contract driver’s rash and negligent driving. The administration has terminated the driver with immediate effect, while all three buses sustained heavy damage in the accident.

Bus Lost Control Due to Excessive Speed

The incident occurred around 12 am when buses that had completed charging were being moved for parking within the depot. A contract driver, while driving one such bus toward the parking area, lost control due to excessive speed and rammed into two stationary buses. The impact was so severe that the moving bus overturned on the spot.

The driver sustained minor injuries, and no casualties were reported. However, all three buses suffered significant damage, particularly to their front portions and engines, resulting in substantial loss to NMMT property.

“Driving at high speed inside a depot is a serious act of negligence. There will be zero tolerance for violation of safety norms,” an NMMT official said.

Following the incident, the transport administration took immediate action and terminated the driver. Further investigation into the accident is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/