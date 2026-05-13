Mumbai: 76-Year-Old Man Drives Car Recklessly Inside Pedder Road Building, FIR Registered At Gamdevi Police Station

76-Year-Old Man Drives Car Recklessly Inside Pedder Road Building, FIR Registered At Gamdevi Police Station |

Mumbai: An FIR has been registered at Gamdevi Police Station against a 76-year-old man after he allegedly drove his car rashly and negligently inside the premises of Mount Unique Building in Pedder Road, South Mumbai, endangering lives.

Incident Took Place on May 11 at 8 PM

According to Gamdevi police, the incident took place at around 8 pm on May 11 at Mount Unique Building in Gamdevi. The accused, identified as Rasiklal Rekhavachan Meghani, was allegedly driving a grey-colored volkswagen virtus car bearing registration number MH-01-EF-7988 when he lost control of the vehicle on the first floor of the building premises.

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Based on a complaint lodged by Sonali Sukhdev Devre, a resident of Krishna Building in Naigaon Bhoiwada, police registered FIR under Sections 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Accused Endagered His Own and Others' Lives

Police stated that the accused allegedly drove the vehicle in a reckless and negligent manner, thereby endangering his own life as well as the lives of others present at the location. The investigation is being carried out by Police Sub-Inspector Yuvraj Jagtap.

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