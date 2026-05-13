Mumbai Crime Branch Takes Custody Of Dawood Ibrahim Aide Salim Dola In 2024 Sangli MD Drug Case Worth ₹253 Crore | File Pic

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch’s Unit 7 has taken custody of Salim Dola, the alleged close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, for further interrogation in connection with the 2024 Sangli drug manufacturing case.

Dola to Be Produced Before Esplanade Court

According to sources, Salim Dola will be produced before the Esplanade Court on Wednesday in connection with the case.

In March 2024, investigators had raided a drug manufacturing facility in Sangli and seized 122 kg of MD drugs along with cash and gold collectively valued at around ₹253 crore. During the operation, six persons were arrested, including Pravin Shinde, who allegedly operated the illegal factory.

Dola Allegedly Provided Financial Backing

At the time, Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade had stated that Salim Dola allegedly provided financial backing for the MD drug manufacturing units and supervised the transportation network linked to the narcotics operation.

In mid-2025, Crime Branch Unit 7 had also arrested Taher Dola, 33, and Kubbawala, 44, after their extradition from Dubai in connection with the same case. Officials said that Unit 7 has now formally taken custody of Salim Dola from the Narcotics Control Bureau for further investigation into the narcotics racket.

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