Bollywood Loves Mumbai's Railway Stations: Central And Western Railways Earn ₹6.31 Crore From Film Shoots In 3 Years |

Mumbai: Railway stations and train locations across Mumbai and Maharashtra are increasingly becoming Bollywood’s preferred shooting destinations, helping both Central Railway and Western Railway earn over ₹6.31 crore through film and advertisement shoots in the last three financial years.

Central Railway Earns ₹2.29 Crore, Western ₹4.02 Crore

According to railway officials, Central Railway earned ₹2.29 crore from nearly 30 film and web series shoots between 2023 and 2026, while Western Railway generated ₹4.02 crore during the same period. Officials said heritage stations, scenic landscapes, railway yards and operational trains continue to attract filmmakers looking for authentic outdoor locations.

The iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus remains one of the most sought-after filming locations in the country. Films such as Slumdog Millionaire, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Chennai Express, The Lunchbox and several advertisements have been shot at the UNESCO World Heritage site. Other Central Railway locations including Wadi Bunder yard, Chouk, Dadar, Panvel, Sanpada and Cotton Green have featured in movies and web series such as Sacred Games, Dabangg, Life in a Metro and Dombivli Fast. Pune division stations including Belapur, Yeola and Kanhegaon were recently used for the hit film Laapataa Ladies.

Apta Station: Bollywood's Favourite After CSMT

Among all suburban locations, Apta station on the Panvel–Roha route has emerged as Bollywood’s favourite railway shooting spot after CSMT. Surrounded by hills and greenery in Raigad district, the station’s old-style railway architecture makes it ideal for period films. Movies including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Rang De Basanti, PK, Bunty Aur Babli and Baaghi were shot there. Central Railway said Apta alone contributed ₹85.55 lakh nearly 37% of its total film shooting revenue over three years.

Meanwhile, Western Railway recorded a steep jump in earnings from film shoots, rising from ₹63.47 lakh in 2023-24 to over ₹2.01 crore in 2025-26. Recent productions shot on WR premises include Sikandar, Fateh and advertisements for Reliance FMCG, Colgate and Lizol. Railway officials said both zones now follow a single-window permission system to facilitate film shootings while ensuring operational safety.

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