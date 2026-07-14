Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 100 Handcarts, Stalls Removed In Anti-Encroachment Drive In Bajaj Nagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration carried out an anti-encroachment drive on Monday in the vicinity of the Mohatadevi Temple in Bajaj Nagar. During the operation, more than 100 roadside handcarts, stalls and other minor encroachments were removed. Many handcarts were crushed during the drive, resulting in significant financial losses for vegetable vendors and small traders.

Traders said they had lost their means of livelihood as vegetables, fruits and other goods brought for sale were destroyed. More than 100 families have been left without a source of income in a single day. Citizens expressed strong resentment over the administration's decision to use bulldozers on the handcarts without making any alternative arrangements or providing rehabilitation.

"Why was no action taken while encroachments continued for so many years? And why are only the poor being targeted now? When will action be taken against major encroachments?" citizens questioned.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of MIDC Executive Engineer Rameshchandra Giri and Regional Officer Amit Bhamare. Deputy Engineer Ganesh Mulikar, Assistant Engineer Yogesh Tidke and Area Manager Ashok Rasal were also present during the drive.

Deputy Engineer Ganesh Mulikar said the anti-encroachment drive would continue in the coming days. He appealed to people to remove encroachments voluntarily to avoid financial losses. Around 100 encroachments were demolished on Monday, and the drive will continue from Tuesday onwards.