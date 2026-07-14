Muddy Water Supply Leaves Pune Residents Worried: 'We Are Paying Taxes...' | Sourced

Residents across several parts of Pune, including Bibwewadi, Kondhwa, Market Yard, Sahakar Nagar, Sinhagad Road, Raviwar Peth and Shukrawar Peth, have raised serious concerns over the poor quality of drinking water being supplied by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

For the past three to four days, many households have reported muddy, yellow-coloured water flowing from their taps, prompting fears of waterborne diseases and forcing families to boil water before consumption.

Citizens alleged that despite repeated complaints, the civic administration has failed to take concrete measures to restore the quality of the water supply, leaving thousands worried about their health and hygiene.

Amruta Jadhav, a resident of Bibwewadi, told The Free Press Journal that the problem has persisted for several days and has already begun affecting people's health. "For the last three to four days, yellow-coloured water has been coming through our taps. After consuming this water, several residents have complained of stomach pain. We are especially worried about the health of children. We have informed the local elected representatives, but the issue remains unresolved. The civic body must ensure that clean drinking water is supplied immediately, as it is directly linked to public health," she said.

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Echoing similar concerns, Ali Qureshi, a resident of Market Yard, said the issue has affected entire housing societies. "The entire society is facing the same problem. We have lodged complaints with the Bibwewadi Ward Office, but there has been no effective response. We fear that continued consumption of this contaminated water could seriously affect our health. The PMC should act without delay. Citizens pay taxes expecting basic services like safe drinking water. Under the banner of 'Swachh Pune', people deserve clean water, not muddy water," Qureshi said.

A resident from Sinhagad Road, requesting anonymity, alleged that while the civic administration maintained a regular water supply during the Palkhi procession, the quality of the water remained unacceptable. "The administration ensured a regular water supply during the Palkhi period and is now doing water cuts. But what is the use of a regular supply if the water itself is muddy and yellow? Supplying contaminated water poses a serious health risk to citizens," the resident said.

Kavita Mishra, a resident of Raviwar Peth, said, "Yellow and muddy water has been coming through taps for the last few days. Families are afraid to drink it and are forced to boil water before use. We are paying taxes for clean drinking water, but instead, we are worried about falling sick. The PMC must immediately inspect the pipelines and restore a safe water supply."

Meanwhile, PMC's Water Department officials refused to comment on the issue.