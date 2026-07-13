Pune Moshi Disaster: State Forms Divisional Commissioner-Led Probe Panel; PCMC Chief Engineer Relieved Of Key Responsibilities | Sourced

Pune: The Maharashtra government's Urban Development Department has constituted a high-level inquiry committee, headed by the Pune Divisional Commissioner Sheetal Teli-Ugale, to investigate the Moshi garbage depot tragedy that claimed the lives of nine workers at the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's (PCMC) Waste-to-Energy project.

The order constituting the committee was issued on Monday by Deputy Secretary Priyanka Kulkarni-Chhapwale. The panel has been tasked with conducting an independent inquiry into the incident and examining 13 key aspects related to the collapse.

The committee comprises the Regional Officer of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Prof. D.N. Singh of the Department of Geotechnical Engineering at IIT Bombay, and environmental and solid waste management expert Prof. Anilkumar Dixit as members. The Assistant Commissioner of PCMC's Disaster Management Department will serve as the Member Secretary.

PCMC Additional Commissioner-3 Vikrant Bagade was initially included as a member of the panel. However, his appointment was later withdrawn to ensure the committee functions as an independent third-party body.

The committee will investigate the root cause of the collapse, the reasons behind the garbage slide, whether waste was stored as per prescribed norms, the design, location and operational suitability of the administrative building, compliance with government regulations, action taken on previous complaints of land subsidence, possible administrative lapses, violations of environmental norms and adherence to worker safety regulations, among other issues.

The panel has been directed to submit its preliminary report within one month and its final report within two months.

Meanwhile, PCMC has relieved Chief Engineer Sanjay Kulkarni of all his responsibilities related to the Moshi garbage depot and several other departments. Kulkarni, who served as project officer for the Moshi facility and also held charge of the Slum Demolition and Rehabilitation Department and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, has been stripped of these responsibilities. His additional charge has been handed over to Chief Engineer-2 Pramod Ombase.

Similarly, the responsibilities of Executive Engineer Yogesh Alhat have been transferred to Sohan Nikam.

The civic body has also issued show-cause notices to Chief Engineer Sanjay Kulkarni, Executive Engineer Yogesh Alhat and contractor Antony Lara Renewable Energy in connection with the tragedy. All three have been directed to submit their written explanations to the municipal commissioner by 5 pm on Tuesday, July 14.