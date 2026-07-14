Pune Crime: Chakan API Booked For Demanding ₹5 Lakh Bribe To Close Land Dispute Complaint | Representational Image

An Assistant Police Inspector (API) posted at Chakan North Police Station has been booked by the Nigdi Police for allegedly demanding a ₹5 lakh bribe from a real estate businessman to dispose of complaints against him by classifying them as civil in nature.

The accused has been identified as Tanaji Shivaji Kadam, a resident of Gateway Society, Ravet, who is currently serving as an API at Chakan North Police Station.

According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the complainant, a 54-year-old businessman engaged in the land purchase and sale business, and his son were facing two complaint applications related to their business. The inquiry into these complaints had been assigned to API Kadam.

The complainant alleged that Kadam demanded ₹10 lakh, claiming the money was meant for senior officers, in return for getting the complaints classified as civil disputes and ensuring they were closed. Following negotiations, the alleged demand was reduced to ₹5 lakh.

The businessman approached the ACB on May 13, 2026, following which the bureau conducted a verification exercise at Shreekrishna Veg Hotel in Nigdi on the same day. During the verification, the ACB found that Kadam had allegedly reiterated the demand of ₹10 lakh before agreeing to accept ₹5 lakh. He allegedly asked for ₹2.5 lakh as the first instalment and the remaining ₹2.5 lakh after the complaint applications were disposed of.

Although a trap could not be laid due to technical reasons, the verification allegedly confirmed the demand for a bribe. Based on the findings, a case has been registered against Kadam at Nigdi Police Station under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The ACB is currently searching for the accused.

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The action was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Shirish Sardeshpande, Additional Superintendent of Police Ajit Patil, and Arjun Bhosale. The verification was conducted by Police Inspector Shailaja Shinde, while Police Inspector Pravin Nimbalkar is investigating the case.