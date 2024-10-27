Mumbai: Woman Loses Gold Worth ₹4 Lakh In Diwali Cleaning Scam; Raises Safety Concerns Over Service App Verification

As the Diwali festival approaches, many people turn to online apps to book cleaning services for a quick and efficient home makeover. While these platforms promise convenience, recent cases have highlighted potential risks, particularly regarding background verification of workers entering homes. One such case in Mumbai has raised serious concerns about the safety and reliability of hiring cleaning staff through these platforms, making it essential for people to be vigilant.



Lina Mhatre, 55, a resident of Rishikesh Society on J.S. Road, Dahisar East, an upper-middle-class locality, booked a Diwali cleaning service on October 21 through the No Broker app. The next day, at around 9 a.m., two individuals arrived at her home for the cleaning job. During their work, they allegedly stole gold ornaments worth approximately Rs.4 lakhs and left. It was only later that Mhatre discovered her cupboard had been opened and the valuables were stolen. She promptly reported the incident to the MHB police and filed a complaint.

The MHB police arrested a man named Arbaz Khan, 27, for his alleged involvement in the theft. After reviewing the society's CCTV footage, the police identified three suspects Arbaaz Feroze Khan, Santosh Omprakash Yadav, and Sufiyan Nazeer Ahmad Soudar. Khan, believed to be the primary culprit, was arrested, while the other two were detained for questioning. Currently, Arbaaz Feroze Khan is under police interrogation as authorities investigate his past activities to determine whether he has a history of similar crimes and whether the app conducted any background verification on him before hiring.

Investigating officer Sandip Gorde commented, "We are investigating whether No Broker verified these employees before assigning them. The app has since blocked their IDs. As per regulations, not only cleaning staff but all service employees should undergo police verification before being hired. Even if anyone hires a domestic helper. However, very few people comply with this rule."

Although numerous cleaning apps are available in the market, no single authority monitors whether these platforms follow employee verification guidelines. Most cleaning apps advertise their services, claiming professionalism and reliability, but few disclose details regarding employee background checks. When contacted, some companies merely claim to perform verifications, yet there is often no concrete evidence to back up these assertions.

Police have stated that, according to regulations, every employee whether for cleaning, repair, or maintenance services should undergo police verification before being assigned to work at private residences. However, compliance with this rule remains alarmingly low, especially in the rapidly growing online service.

Adv. Trivankumar Karnani, Founder MNCDF (Mumbai North Central District Forum) Citizen Welfare Forum, stated,

"A lot of digital applications are unscrupulous and fraudulent that surface under the garb of providing services. However, one must avoid downloading and using their services unless their authenticity and genuineness have been ascertained or if they are a reputed brand known for providing services. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of background checks and the need for stricter regulatory oversight in the app-based service sector."

This incident highlights the need for greater regulation in the app-based services sector. While these platforms bring convenience, they must be held accountable for ensuring that those they employ for home services meet strict safety and verification standards. Local regulatory bodies could step in to enforce mandatory police verifications and background checks for online workers, which would help prevent incidents like the one in Dahisar from reoccurring.



How to stay safe when hiring online cleaning services

Ask about verification

Use trusted platforms

Opt for referrals when possible

Limit access to valuable areas

CCTV surveillance