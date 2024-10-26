 Bank Fraud Case: ED Conducts Searches At Multiple Locations In Mumbai & Haryana; Assets Worth ₹14.53 Cr Seized
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBank Fraud Case: ED Conducts Searches At Multiple Locations In Mumbai & Haryana; Assets Worth ₹14.53 Cr Seized

Bank Fraud Case: ED Conducts Searches At Multiple Locations In Mumbai & Haryana; Assets Worth ₹14.53 Cr Seized

Movable assets ie bank funds and demat accounts to the tune of Rs.14.53 crore were seized/frozen along with various other incriminating documents, digital devices and immovable property related documents, said an ED official on Friday.

Ashish SinghUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 08:24 AM IST
article-image
ED | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Zonal Office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized assets worth Rs 14.53 crore in search operations under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as part of an ongoing probe in a bank fraud case, at eight locations in Mumbai and Yamuna Nagar, Haryana.

The case involves M/s Sharon Bio Medicine Ltd, Mohan Prasad Kala, Savita Satish Gowda, Lalit Shambu Misra and others.

Movable assets ie bank funds and demat accounts to the tune of Rs.14.53 crore were seized/frozen along with various other incriminating documents, digital devices and immovable property related documents, said an ED official on Friday.

Read Also
ED Arrests 6 accused In Money Laundering Case Tied To Cross-Border Drug Trafficking
article-image

The ED had initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by CBI, ACB, Mumbai against M/s Sharon Bio Medicine Limited (SBML) and others for allegedly committing fraud against banks by using bogus documents. SBML had allegedly caused loss to the banks of Rs 220 crore. Investigations revealed that SBML was availing credit facilities from various banks allegedly using forged documents and bogus contracts, and allegedly diverted the funds for creation of assets

FPJ Shorts
Annu Kapoor Slams Hamare Baarah Producers For Film's Failure, Expected ₹100 Crore Business: 'Their Jugaadu Behaviour Led To...'
Annu Kapoor Slams Hamare Baarah Producers For Film's Failure, Expected ₹100 Crore Business: 'Their Jugaadu Behaviour Led To...'
53 Companies To Declare Q2 Results Along With ICICI Bank, J K Cement & Titagarh Rail Systems
53 Companies To Declare Q2 Results Along With ICICI Bank, J K Cement & Titagarh Rail Systems
UP: Legal Action Taken Against Congress Leader Kushal Rohini For Assaulting BJP Supporter Over Rape Threats; Party Says 'Victim Being Harassed'
UP: Legal Action Taken Against Congress Leader Kushal Rohini For Assaulting BJP Supporter Over Rape Threats; Party Says 'Victim Being Harassed'
Video: MS Dhoni Delivers Famous Dialogue From Rajinikanth's Movie
Video: MS Dhoni Delivers Famous Dialogue From Rajinikanth's Movie

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies; Check Out AQI, Temperature & More

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies; Check Out AQI, Temperature & More

Bank Fraud Case: ED Conducts Searches At Multiple Locations In Mumbai & Haryana; Assets Worth...

Bank Fraud Case: ED Conducts Searches At Multiple Locations In Mumbai & Haryana; Assets Worth...

Baba Siddique Murder: One More Accused Held In Ludhiana; Was Involved In Financial Dealings Before...

Baba Siddique Murder: One More Accused Held In Ludhiana; Was Involved In Financial Dealings Before...

The Mumbai Metro Is An Exemplar Of Improper Planning

The Mumbai Metro Is An Exemplar Of Improper Planning

Mumbai: Bhoiwada Police Nabs Fugitive Wanted For Attempted Murder And Robbery Case After 29-Years...

Mumbai: Bhoiwada Police Nabs Fugitive Wanted For Attempted Murder And Robbery Case After 29-Years...