Mumbai: Woman held for filing false rape case against cops, auto driver

Mumbai: Ghatkopar Police arrested a 35-year-old woman, who filed a false case of rape and molestation against two constables, an autorickshaw driver and others. The revelations were made during a probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), wherein it was learnt that a policeman had helped the woman lodge a false case. While the policeman is booked, he is yet to be arrested.

According to the woman's complaint, she was gangraped by two police constables and an autorickshaw driver on January and they had molested her daughter the next day on the pretext of probing a human trafficking case. Moreover, she had also accused the policemen of assaulting her, causing a miscarriage, read the complaint. Subsequently, soon after the complaint was heard in the court, police constables Shishupal Jagdhane and S Gavhane, along with autorickshaw driver Ghure were arrested.

An SIT was formed to probe the case under DCP (Zone VII) Prashant Kadam. During the probe, it was revealed that constable Jagdhane was in Uttar Pradesh at the time of the alleged incident, while Gavhane was at the police station and the auto driver was in his Sakinaka home.

Police also said that she took the help of an NGO and despite staying 100 meters from the police station, she took almost two months to lodge a complaint. Based on the findings of the SIT, Ghatkopar police arrested the woman and booked her under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for criminal conspiracy (section 120B) on September 25, after which she was produced before a magistrate court and remanded in police custody for four days.