Mumbai: Woman gang-raped by 4 men; 2 minors nabbed

Hours after a woman was gang-raped by four men in Mumbai, police have arrested 2 minors, ANI reported.

"At around 4.30-5 am today, a woman was going to her home from Baiganwadi old bus depot. Four people, whom she knew, were there. One of them took her to an empty shanty, the other three followed. They all gang-raped her," Senior Inspector Arjun Rajane, Shivaji Nagar police station was quoted as saying by ANI.

"She later called up control room after which she was brought to PS. FIR registered. Senior officers reached the spot. Under their guidance, we formed 10 squads to nab the accused. Two of them were nabbed, both of them are minors. The other two will be arrested soon," he added.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 08:58 PM IST