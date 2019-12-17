Mumbai: 22-year-old woman falls off local, dies

Thane: A 22-year-old woman, Charmi Shantilal Prasad, died after she slipped from the footboard of an overcrowded local train in the peak hours on Monday morning between Dombivli and Kopar stations.
The government railway police spokesperson said she was travelling on the footboard as the train was packed, lost her balance and fell off.
The 22-year-old was a resident of Deselepada, Dombivli, and worked in a private company. She is survived by her mother and a brother. Her ather had passed away some years ago.
Co-passengers alerted the authorities, following which GRP rushed to the spot. “An accidental death report has been filed," said Dombivli GRP.
The stretch between Dombivli and Kopar stations, where Charmi fell off, has seen several such accidents over the past two years. Charmi was taken to Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli, where she was declared dead on arrival.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)