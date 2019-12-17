Mumbai: 22-year-old woman falls off local, dies

Thane: A 22-year-old woman, Charmi Shantilal Prasad, died after she slipped from the footboard of an overcrowded local train in the peak hours on Monday morning between Dombivli and Kopar stations.

The government railway police spokesperson said she was travelling on the footboard as the train was packed, lost her balance and fell off.

The 22-year-old was a resident of Deselepada, Dombivli, and worked in a private company. She is survived by her mother and a brother. Her ather had passed away some years ago.