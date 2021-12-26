Mumbai: Woman constable drives car occupied by Ajit Pawar, other ministers, earns praise for driving skills

A woman police constable, who has just completed her VIP security driving course, earned praise for her driving skills after drove a vehicle occupied by state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during his official visit to coastal Sindhudurg district.

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Satej Patil, who accompanied Pawar during the trip, hailed the woman constable, Trupti Mulik, in a series of tweets, saying her driving skills were an inspiration to young women.

Mulik, who has been in the state police force since the last 10 years, completed her VIP driving course on December 23 and her assignment was to drive the Deputy CM Pawar, Sindhudurg district guardian minister Uday Samant and Patil in the official car.

Patil tweeted a photo of all the three ministers being driven by Mulik, and said she was employed in the Sindhudurg police's motor department as she loved driving since childhood.

