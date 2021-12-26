Mumbai: Actor commits suicide after extortion bid by fake NCB officers; here's what police has to say about the case - watch video

Two persons were arrested in Mumbai for posing themselves as Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officers and extorting money from people, including a Bhojpuri actor, Mumbai's Amboli police said on Sunday.

On December 23, an incident was registered in Amboli police station after a 28-year-old Bhojpuri actor died by suicide in the Jogeshwari area after the two accused tried to extort Rs 20 lakhs from her, said DCP Manjunath Singe.

The two accused were identified as Suran and Pravesh, residents of Mumbai.

Singe said that the deceased woman was present at the rave party when these two fake NCB officers demanded Rs 40 lakh from her and her friends. "The accused tried to extort money from her by saying that they would lodge a complaint against her if she does not pay them money," the police added.

It also came to light that Arif Ghazi, who attended the party with the actor, was behind it," police said.

Sharing details, the DCP further said that the fake NCB officers continued to call her and made attempts to extort money following which the actor to get rid of the threats she committed suicide.

Further he said that a case is registered under ADR and sections 306, 170, 420, 384, 388, 389, 506, 120B, and 34 of Indian Penal Code(IPC).

Further investigation is underway in the case, the DCP added further.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Mumbai: Man arrested with brown sugar in Amboli

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 05:16 PM IST