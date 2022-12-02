Mumbai: Woman boxer treated for months-old self-injury

Representation Image

Mumbai: A 28-year-old national level boxer, Meghna Kate, was admitted to the Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central with severe pain and stiffness in the left wrist as she had punched a wall in a fit of anger three months ago. The MRI scan revealed that one of her forearm's bones was dislocated.

For three months, Mrs Kate had managed the pain through painkillers, physiotherapy and plaster. However, the injury not only affected her routine life but also impacted her child as she couldn't give proper physical care.

Dr Mohit Kukreja, Orthopedic Surgeon from Wockhardt, explained that Mrs Kate's case was rare as the injury was three months old resulting in the wrist's complete rotational restriction. “We decided upon the surgery with a minimally invasive approach. She was able to achieve a complete wrist range of motion the next day after the surgery,” he said, adding that she can return to boxing in 4-6 months.

Dr Prashant Kamble, Hand and Wrist Surgeon, said, “It was a procedure where the dislocated part was kept stable to perform osteotomy (cutting a small portion of the injured bone). Currently, the patient is undergoing physiotherapy and progressing well.”

An elated Mrs Kate said, “Being a boxer, I was extremely worried thinking that I couldn’t move my wrist at all. On the day of the surgery itself, my 90% pain was gone.”

