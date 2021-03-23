Mumbai: Woman booked for sexually assaulting teenage step son

The Pant Nagar Police booked a 42-year-old woman for allegedly sexually assaulting her 13-year-old step son for over a year. She also allegedly threatened the kid with dire consequences if he disclosed the incident to his father. According to the complaint, the woman used to abuse and assault her step son and daughter repeatedly over trivial issues.

The incident came to light recently when the teen narrated his plight to his father. He said that, on a couple of occasions, his step mother sexually assaulted him over the smallest of issues and threatened him with dire consequences if he disclosed the incident to his father. The alleged sexual assault was going on for over a year since September, 2019, added the teen.

The teen further added that his step mother used to beat him and his elder sister over little things and also verbally abused them. However, fearing her, they both kept mum. The kids' father is a driver and is frequently out for work, which was when the step mother abused the siblings, said the officials.

Last week, when the father learned about his kids' plight, he immediately approached Pant Nagar Police and reported the incident. Based on the complaint, the police booked the woman under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section for unnatural sex (377), voluntarily causing hurt (323), intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace (504) and criminal intimidation (506(2)) along with relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.