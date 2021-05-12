Mumbai: Woman booked for child trafficking denied bail

A sessions court on Tuesday rejected the bail application of a woman booked for child trafficking. As per the case, she had sold one child at VN Desai hospital, Santacruz to an accomplice who had sold the child to a Pune resident.

The woman identified as Nisha Ahire had claimed that at the most it is a case where proper adoption procedure was not followed and that there is no money transaction between the parties.

Additional Public Prosecutor Sumesh Panjwani had opposed her bail and stated that the offence is serious, that of trafficking a newborn. The court in its order said that the nature of offence, human trafficking, that too of a newborn child is serious.

It also noted that a year ago, she had indulged in the business of selling a child. It said this is not a simple case of adoption, but that taking assistance from hospital staff, the medical officer has sold the child with the help of co-accused. If released on bail, it said, that the possibility cannot be ruled out that she will sell children again.