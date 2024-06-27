Mumbai: Wockhardt Hospital Becomes Saviour Of Australian Resident Denied Of Knee Replacement Due To Obesity

Edward Grant Post Surgery With Doctor Khanna |

Mumbai hospital came to the rescue of an Australian citizen who was denied treatment for severe osteoarthritis due to obesity. The patient was treated for his joint disease after he underwent a robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery at Wockhardt Hospital Mumbai Central.

Edward Grant, a resident of Australia, suffered from severe osteoarthritis in his left knee. a degenerative joint disease, in which the tissues in the joint break down over time. The condition was significantly compounded by his weight of 160 kg, making walking and daily activities extremely challenging. Despite seeking multiple consultations, he was repeatedly advised to lose weight before undergoing a knee replacement surgery.

As the severe pain and limited mobility resulting from his osteoarthritis made weight loss nearly impossible, he decided to travel to India in search of an effective solution. Grant consulted Dr. Mudit Khanna, a senior joint replacement surgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, who recommended a total knee replacement using the Makoplasty technique. Makoplasty is a robotic-assisted procedure, which is known for its high precision, making it particularly suitable for complex cases and high-risk patients.

The Makoplasty technique provided the precision needed for Grant’s complex case, and ensured a smooth uneventful surgical procedure. This advanced robotic-assisted method allows for meticulous planning and execution of the surgery, ensuring optimal alignment and placement of the knee implant. Post-surgery, he experienced significant pain relief and improved mobility within the next few days being up on his feet from the very same day and being discharged from the hospital on the third postoperative day.

Dr. Khanna said, “While patients with a high BMI should initially be advised on the importance of achieving an ideal body weight and counselled to attempt weight loss, it is not prudent to let them suffer in pain and disability if they are unable to lose weight despite their efforts. Denying surgery to these patients can lead to a vicious cycle of more weight gain due to immobility.”

This case underscores the transformative potential of robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery, particularly for patients with high body mass index. Traditional methods often fall short for such patients due to the additional complexities introduced by their weight. However, with advancements like the Makoplasty technique, there is now a viable and effective surgical option that can offer substantial relief and improved mobility, with the added advantage of minimising risks of complications arising from malpositioning the components.

“Obese patients treated with robotic-assisted TKA have shown postoperative alignment closer to neutral and fewer postoperative radiographic outliers than patients treated with conventional instrumentation. Studies support and recommend the use of robotic-assisted technologies in TKA, particularly for obese patients for the patients like Grant,” he added.