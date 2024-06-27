Mumbai: Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road Secures QAI’s Advanced Stroke Centre Accreditation, Sets New Healthcare Standards

Lissymol Saji, Nursing Head, Dr. Pankaj Dhamija Centre Head, Dr. Pavan Pai Consultant Interventional Neurology & Stroke Specialist and Dr Sushil Kumar, Head Medical Services |

Mumbai: The Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road has bagged the accreditation for Advanced Stroke Centre from the renowned Quality and Accreditation Institute’s (QAI)- Centre for Accreditation of Health and Social Care (CAHSC) which has been set up to operate accreditation/ certification programs in the health and social care sector.

The hospital claims to be the first healthcare establishment in the state to achieve this exceptional feat and revolutionize Stroke care standards with top-notch quality care, state-of-the-art technology, and skilled expertise for acute care and rehabilitation. The hospital offers comprehensive care for stroke patients under one roof to treat all types of brain strokes 24x7 with successful outcomes.

“This center offers hope to those affected by strokes, providing timely and effective care that can make all the difference in saving lives. Having a dedicated team with specialized training in stroke management enables swift decision-making and efficient coordination of treatment plans leading to better chances of recovery for patients. With its commitment to excellence in stroke care, the Hospital is set to make a noteworthy impact on the lives of many individuals facing this critical neurological problem,” said Dr.Pankaj Dhamija, Center Head, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road.

The hospital also has a dedicated Stroke Helpline Number – 8108181081. On average this center alone treated 150+ Stroke Patients in the last year, with an average – of almost one new stroke patient every two days. Once a stroke patient arrives in the emergency response (ER), a special code for initiating Stroke protocol is announced which helps all the members of the stroke team to get alert for quicker treatment.

The patient is clinically assessed and wheeled to the Neuroimaging suite swiftly and once the ischemic stroke is confirmed if the patient is within a window period of 4.5 hours then IV thrombolysis (clot buster) is initiated within one hour of arrival of the patient.

If the patient has a large vessel occlusion then shifted to the Cath lab for mechanical thrombectomy (retrieval of the clot by accessing through groin or wrist artery) within 90 minutes of arrival is done by a Neurointerventionalist.

“If the patient has a midline shift or mass effect due to brain swelling or bleeding then life-saving decompressive craniotomy (removal of part of the skull to allow the swelling in the brain to expand) is performed by the Neurosurgery team. Later the patient is observed in the ICU and Neurorehabilitation is initiated. In order to keep the team trained and motivated regular NIHSS training and certification of staff is performed," said Dr Pavan Pai, Consultant Interventional Neurologist.

The Wockhardt Stroke Centre has earlier been awarded a platinum rating in 2022 and a gold rating in 2023 by the World Stroke Organization Angels Awards.