Mumbai: Wildlife trafficker held with 20 rare Indian star tortoises worth Rs 3,50,000 in Borivali

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: A 33-year-old man, Nadeem Shujauddin Shaikh, has been arrested for allegedly smuggling 20 rare Indian star tortoises in the western suburb of Mira-road, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap and nabbed the accused from Ganpat Patil Nagar area in Borivali on Monday, an official from MHB police station said.

At least 20 Indian star tortoises, worth Rs 3.5 lakh, were seized from the man, who had come to deliver the rare reptiles for sale, he said.

The accused has been arrested under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act and a probe is underway to find out from where the accused had sourced the reptile and track down his customer, the official added.

The wildlife trafficker was arrested and case registered under Section 9, 39, 44, 48, 48A, 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 at Colony Police Station vs CR No. 1134/2022.

