Mumbai: WIAA educate school children on road safety, distribute helmets

In a bid to inform and educate children about the importance of head safety gear during riding or accompanying pillion riders, around 1,070 free helmets were distributed to school children of Blossoms Sunderbai Thackersey English High School, New Marine Lines on Saturday by Western India Automobile Association (WIAA).

The program was called "HELMET HANDOVER CEREMONY - Safety Delivered Program" and was supported by AIP Foundation and UPS Foundation in association with the Transport Department and Traffic Department.

Earlier this month, the Mumbai Traffic Police implemented a compulsory pillion rider helmet rule throughout the city.

During Saturday’s program, the children were given helmets and proper demonstrations were conducted on wearing a helmet correctly as per their helmet size.

While explaining the project, Executive Chairman of WIAA Nitin Dossa, said, “Wearing a quality helmet can reduce the risk of death by 42% and the risk of serious brain injury by 69%. Our vision has provided life-saving services to educate, empower, improve and sustain road safety among communities in Mumbai.”

“This program was supposed to be conducted in 2020, but due to the pandemic, the helmet advocacy project got delayed. We want to acknowledge our work towards achieving the ambitious target of reducing road injuries and fatalities. We are educating youth on safer driving skills as well as increasing helmet use among children and becoming the Young Road Safety Ambassador / Leader in our country,” he added.

The Mumbai Traffic Police initiated their crackdown on helmetless pillion riders starting 9 June, 15 days after the notification was issued making it compulsory for pillion riders to wear helmets.

More than 6,000 offenders were penalised on the first day of the drive, and the action has continued since then.

The Traffic Police have notified Mumbaikars that, under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, wearing helmets is mandatory for those driving two-wheelers as well as pillion riders, and that this has been strictly enforced throughout the city.

Accordingly, all Traffic Police personnel have been instructed to take strict action against the offenders.