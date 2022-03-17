Mumbai: Western Railway to undertake jumbo block on March 20; check all details here

Western Railway on March 20 will be undertaking Jumbo Block between Andheri and Goregaon stations as well as between Ram Mandir and Jogeshwari stations.

Western Railway on its Twitter handle shared the notice wher it mentioned that the block will be done to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment.

In the notice, WR said, To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of seven hours will be taken on UP & DOWN FAST lines between Andheri and Goregaon stations from 10.00 hrs to 17.00 hrs & a jumbo block of five and half hours from 10:00 to 15:30 hrs on 5 line between Ram Mandir and Jogeshwari stations will be taken on Sunday, 20th March, 2022.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur -Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Up and Down Fast lines suburban trains will be operated on UP & Down Slow lines between Andheri and Goregaon stations. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur -Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 07:07 PM IST