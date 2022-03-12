Mumbai: Western Railway to restore Mumbai Central - Hapa Duronto Superfast Express

Augmentation of additional coaches in 09193/94 Surat – Madgaon Special Train

For the convenience of passengers, Western Railway has decided to restore Train No. 12267/12268 Mumbai Central - Hapa Superfast Express (fully reserved train). Further, for the convenience of passengers and to clear the rush during the festive season, WR has augmented Train No. 09193/94 Surat – Madgaon Special Train with additional seven coaches.

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of above trains are as under:

· Train no. 12267/12268 Mumbai Central - Hapa Duronto Superfast Train (Daily)

Train No. 12267 Mumbai Central - Hapa Duronto Express will depart daily from Mumbai Central at 23:10 hrs & will arrive Hapa at 11:45 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 16th March, 2022 till further advice.

Similarly, Train No. 12268 Hapa - Mumbai Central Duronto Express will depart daily from Hapa at 19:40 hrs & will arrive Mumbai Central at 08:00 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 17th March, 2022 till further advice.

Enroute this train will halt at Ahmedabad, Surendranagar and Rajkot stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC First Class, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier and AC 3-Tier Economy coaches

The booking of Train Nos. 12267 & 12268 will open from 14th March, 2022 with 120 days of advance reservation period, at PRS counters and IRCTC website.

Augmentation of additional coaches in Train No. 09193/94 Surat – Madgaon Special Train

Train No. 09193/09194 Surat – Madgaon Special Train have been augmented with additional one AC 1st Class, two coaches each of AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class & General Second Class Seating coaches. The booking of AC 1st Class coach will open from 13th March, 2022 at PRS counters and IRCTC website.

Additional Halt to Train No. 09005/09006 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar Superfast Special Train at Andheri station

Train No. 09005/09006 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar Superfast Special Train has been provided with an additional halt at Andheri station. The arrival & departure timings of Train No. 09005 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar Superfast Special Train at Andheri station will be 22.00/22.02 hrs respectively while the arrival & departure timings of Train No. 09006 Bhavnagar – Bandra Terminus Superfast Special Train will be 12.20/12.22 hrs respectively.

For detailed information regarding timings of halts, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. Passengers are requested by Western Railway, to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during boarding, travelling and at the destination.

