Mumbai: Western Railway to restore Bandra (T) - Hazrat Nizamuddin Maharashtra Sampark Kranti Superfast Express

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to restore Train No. 12907/12908 Bandra (T) - Hazrat Nizamuddin (Bi-Weekly) Maharashtra Sampark Kranti Superfast Express, till further advice. This train will run as fully reserved train.

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of above train is as under:

· *Train No. 12907/12908 Bandra (T) - Hazrat Nizamuddin Maharashtra Sampark Kranti Express (Bi-Weekly)*

Train No. 12907 Bandra (T) - Hazrat Nizamuddin (Bi-Weekly) train will depart from Bandra (T), every Sunday & Wednesday at 17:30 hrs & will reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 10.15 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 26.01.2022 till further advice. Similarly, Train No. 12908 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Bandra (T) (Bi-Weekly) will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin, every Monday & Thursday at 16:30 hrs & will arrive Bandra (T) at 09:15 hrs, on the next day. This train will run from 27.01.2022 till further advice.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vadodara and Kota stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class seating coaches

*The booking of Train No. 12907 will open on 14th January, 2022 at PRS counters and IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. It is worth mentioning that only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board this fully reserved train. Passengers are requested by Western Railway, to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during boarding, travelling and at the destination.*

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 06:54 PM IST