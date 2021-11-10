Mumbai: Western Railway to replace steel with concrete girders

The Western Railway (WR) has decided to replace all steel girders placed on culverts between Churchgate and Virar stations with concrete girders to improve the passengers’ safety and make the daily ride smooth. The steel girders mark the train ride full of jerks.

The officials said that the concrete girders need less maintenance as compared to steel girders.

“Most of these old steel girders are around 50-year-old. Hence need more maintenance and care,” said a WR official. He added that over a dozen such culverts exist in the suburban section.

“Precast concrete girders not only increased time efficiency, enhanced construction safety, durability, reduced wastage, and neat working areas due to reduced clutter but also reduced the jerk of trains,” said a senior officer.

The officer said that compared to other materials and bridge superstructures, studies show prestressed girders have the most extended service life and require less maintenance. “Prestress concrete girders are also increasingly specified for their aesthetic versatility, strength, quality, and shortened construction time,” added a WR official.

The official said that the tendering process for replacing steel girders of all the culverts is already started and will be completed in phases.

