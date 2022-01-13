Mumbai: Western Railway to issue monthly season tickets in 118 special, mail, express trains from January 14

For the convenience of passengers, Western Railway has decided to issue Season Tickets (MST) in 118 Special & Mail/Express trains with effect from 14th January, 2022. The season ticket will be issued only on Monthly basis [Monthly Season Ticket (MST)].

According to Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the guidelines to be adhered to in this matter are as under:

1) Passengers with valid Season ticket will be permitted to travel by unreserved coaches only. They will not allowed to travel in reserved coaches wherein only Passengers with valid reserved tickets are permitted.

2) Also, no separate earmarking of coaches exclusive for MST holders will be done for avoiding over-crowding in particular coach/coaches.

3) MST wherein either source or destination falls in the jurisdiction of State of Maharashtra, only fully vaccinated passengers as defined by Maharashtra Government will be permitted for issuance of MST.

4) All norms of the Local State Administration, State and Central Government regarding COVID-19 issued from time to time and the related SOPs may be followed in the trains and Railway Stations.

5) Season ticket travel in the mentioned trains (list enclosed as Annexure) is permitted w.e.f. 14.01.2022 except for Train no. 12921/12922 (Sr. No. 90 & 91) and Train No. 14820/14819 (Sr. No.117 & 118) wherein the dates will be notified shortly.

6) Season ticket will be valid over stations of specified sections and trains over WR only, until the adjoining section and the train is specified by other concerned Zonal Railways accordingly.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 09:33 PM IST