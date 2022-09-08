Mumbai: Western Railway slows down for final Ganesh immersion | File Photo

Anticipating heavy rush at Charni Road station on the last day of Ganesh immersion, the Western Railway has decided to give halts to all Churchgate-bound fast local services at all stations between Mumbai Central and Churchgate on Friday.

“All fast locals, which run during the peak period from 5 pm to 8.30 pm on September 9 towards Churchgate, will be provided halts at all stations between Mumbai Central and Churchgate, including Charni Road,” said the WR official.

According to the WR chief PRO, Sumit Thakur, all Churchgate-bound slow trains, between 5 pm to 10 pm, will not halt at platform no 2 of the Charni Road station. The move has been resorted to reduce congestion.

In another step for handling heavy commuter rush, the WR has decided to run eight Ganpati special locals during the midnight of September 9 and 10 between Churchgate and Virar stations.