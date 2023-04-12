Mumbai: Western Railway local train services hit due to technical snag

Mumbai: On Wednesday morning, local train services on Western Railway came to a grinding halt after a technical snag was reported in overhead wire between Dahisar and Borivali suburban stations.
According to the information received from passengers, a Virar Churchgate local has halted between the two stations for over 20 minutes.
Commuters walk towards Borivali station
A passenger told FPJ that the commuters are alighting from the train and walking towards Borivali station. She expressed concern over people walking on tracks since it could prove fatal.
Passengers used ladder to alight | FPJ
The passenger also said that the railway announced repair work is underway and that there are talks suggesting it may take two hours to restore the issue.
"Many commuters voiced that alighting using ladder and walking on tracks in such to weather is not ideal. The railway announced that an engine will be used to pull the train till Borivali," the passenger added.
Visuals surface
Visuals of the scene have surfaced on Twitter and others have also raised alarm about their train having stopped between Dahisar and Borivali for nearly 20 minutes.
CPRO says restoration underway
Western Railway CPRO told FPJ correspondent that a catenary wire, a component of overhead wire had snapped.
"OHE wire snapped at 10.02 hrs between Dahisar and Borivali. 3 trains held up. Others being diverted and the restoration work is underway," said Sumit Thakur, CPRO of Western Railway.
Catenary wires are used to hold the contact wire in a straight line. Contact wires are used to transmit power to a pantograph of a locomotive. Part of OHE line which is used for interconnections.
