Mumbai: Western Railway restores 5 unreserved trains, relief for Vapi, Valsad commuters

In a major relief to the short distance travellers, Western Railway (WR) has decided to restore services of its five unreserved trains to various destinations in the Mumbai Division. The services would resume after a gap of 20 months. Operations of these services were stopped in March 2020, following nationwide lockdown. Resumption of these trains will facilitate thousands who commute daily from Mumbai to Vapi, Surat and Valsad sectors.

A senior WR official said, "We have decided to resume train 09159 Bandra – Vapi Unreserved Special (daily) from December 27.” The train will leave Bandra at 9.15 am daily and reach Vapi at 1.25 pm on the same day. It will halt at Andheri, Borivali, Bhayander, Vasai Road, Virar, Saphale, Kelve Road, Palghar, Boisar, Vangaon, Dahanu Road, Gholvad, Bordi Road, Umargam, Sanjan, Bhilad and Karambeli stations.

Services of Vapi – Virar Shuttle Unreserved Special (daily), Virar - Surat Unreserved Express (daily), Virar – Valsad Shuttle Unreserved Special (daily) and Valsad – Bandra Terminus Unreserved Special (daily) are also being resumed.

Train 09144 Vapi – Virar Shuttle Unreserved Special will leave Vapi at 2 pm daily from December 27 and reach Virar at 4.20 pm on the same day till further orders. The train will halt at Karambeli, Bhilad, Sanjan, Umargam, Gholvad, Dahanu Road, Vangaon, Boisar, Palghar, Kelve Road, Saphale and Vaitarna.

Similarly, train 19001 Virar – Surat Unreserved Express will leave Virar at 5.05 pm daily from December 27 and reach Surat at 11.20 pm on the same day.

Train 19002 Surat – Virar Unreserved Express will leave Surat at 04.15 am daily and reach Virar at 09.55 am on the same day.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 09:21 AM IST