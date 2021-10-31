Mumbai: Western Railway Division recovers Rs 13 crore in penalty of 2.78 lakh ticketless travelers in last 6 months

Western Railway has been conducting regular ticket checking drives to keep a check on unauthorized traveling of the ticketless travelers. During such checking drives conducted between April 2021 to October 2021, about 2.78 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travel, including unbooked luggage cases were detected and a total of Rs. 13 crore was recovered as a penalty by the Mumbai Division of the Western Railways.

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the Mumbai Division of WR created a major milestone during such a checking drive conducted on 30th October 2021, an amount of Rs. 40.9 lakhs has been recovered during the intensive checking drive conducted, which is the highest ever daily figure attained, till date.

The record was achieved because of meticulous planning and execution by the Commercial as well as Security Departments of the Division. While earlier the daily figure has never crossed Rs. 30 lakh, the previous such highest daily was registered in October 2019 when an amount of Rs. 28.25 lakhs was recovered by the officials.

Shri Thakur further stated that Western Railway appeals to the general public that only fully vaccinated persons, as defined by the State Government will be permitted to travel in local trains. It is also requested to travel with proper & valid tickets and carry valid identity cards to avoid inconvenience. Also, commuters should always travel with masks and follow proper social protocols as mandated for COVID-19.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 08:24 PM IST