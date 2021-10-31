Fuel prices hiked for fifth consecutive day; petrol above Rs 115 in Mumbai

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday to touch record high levels across the country.

With a hike of 35 paise a litre, the price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 109.34 a litre. The price of diesel also saw a hike by 35 paise and took the fuel's rate to Rs 98.07 per litre in the national capital.

Mumbai also reported a surge in fuel prices as compared to yesterday. The petrol in retail cost stands at Rs 115.51 per litre whereas diesel costs Rs 106.23 per litre today in Mumbai.

As for Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 109. 79 per litre, while diesel is Rs 101.19 per litre. In Chennai, petrol and diesel cost Rs 106.04 and Rs 102.25 per litre respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

The fuel prices have now increase on a fifth consecutive day. Before this after holding for a couple of days, fuel prices again has risen on previous five days by about 35 paisa per litre.

Diesel prices have now increased on 29 out of the last 37 days taking up its retail price by Rs 9.55 per litre in Delhi.

With diesel price rising sharply, the fuel is now available at over Rs 100 a litre in several parts of the country. It is very close to breaching the mark even in Delhi where it had rapidly climbed to Rs 98.07 a litre on Sunday.

Petrol prices had maintained stability since September 5 but oil companies finally raised its pump prices last week and this week given a spurt in the product prices lately.

Petrol prices have also risen on 26 of the previous 33 days taking up its pump price by Rs 8.15 per litre.

Crude price has been on a surge rising over three year high level of over $85 a barrel now as global demand remains firm while OPEC+ continues to move slowly on increasing production.

Since September 5, when both petrol and diesel prices were revised, the price of petrol and diesel in the international market is higher by around $9-10 per barrel as compared to average prices during August.

