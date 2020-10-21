Mumbai: Western Railway adds 4 ladies special local trains on its suburban network

Railway authorities resumed the local train services in the metropolis from June 15. But only those engaged in essential services as categorised by the Maharashtra government are allowed to travel in the local trains run by the Central Railway and the Western Railway, through a QR code mechanism.

The Maharashtra government on October 16 requested the Railways to allow women to commute by local trains during the non-peak hours - from 11 am to 3 pm, and from 7 pm till the end of the day's services.

On Tuesday morning, Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar asked the railway authorities to consider its request "at the earliest".

Later, taking to Twitter, Piyush Goyal said, "I am happy to announce that Railways will allow women to travel on suburban trains from 21 Oct between 11 am to 3 pm and after 7 pm. We were always ready and with the receipt of letter from Maharashtra Govt today, we have allowed this travel."