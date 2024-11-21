Mumbai: Western And Central Railways To Boost Commuter Comfort With New AC And Non-AC Rakes, Enhancing Suburban Services

New air conditioned local train rake in Virar car shed |

In a major relief for local train commuters on the Western and Central Railways, two new rakes, including air-conditioned (AC) for the WR and its non-AC counterpart for the CR, are set to be commissioned soon. Currently, the WR has seven AC trains.

The WR's Mumbai Central division has received a new AC suburban rake, a non-AC train has arrived at the CR's Mumbai division. While the AC rake will replace existing 10-12 non-AC services on the WR, the CR's new train will help to discard its older counterpart currently running on the Belapur-Uran line – the fourth corridor.

Asserting that the new AC train will enhance the travelling experience, a WR official said, “The Mumbai Central division recently received a new 12-car AC suburban train from the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai. It is currently stationed in the Virar crashed and undergoing final commissioning processes before it is added to the fleet.” The proposed additional AC services are set to replace the non-AC ones operating currently, bringing much-needed relief to AC train passengers.

New air conditioned local train rake in Virar car shed |

New Non AC suburban trains received by CR recently |

“Once operational, the new rake will help alleviate the strain on WR's existing AC services, which currently number 96 out of the total 1,406 suburban trains running daily. On an average, about 1.25 lakh passengers take the AC trains,” the official added. Regular AC train commuters welcomed the development, saying that it will provide much-needed relief from overcrowding, especially during peak hours.

Kunal Shah, 35, a frequent commuter from Borivali, said, “The WR AC services are often fully packed during rush hours. The introduction of more such services will definitely benefit passengers and could attract more people to opt for these trains.” Similarly, Ratnesh Jain, 42, a passenger from Kandivali, added, “If the frequency of air-conditioned local trains is improved, the number of passengers will definitely increase." A senior official said, “With the new rake expected to be operational soon, the WR aims to provide better comfort and convenience to its passengers, especially during the busy morning and evening rush hours.”

CR set enhance travel experience on Belapur-Uran line

The CR has recently received a new 12-coach non-AC suburban rake, which will replace one of the retrofitted old rakes currently operating on the fourth corridor of Mumbai division connecting Belapur and Uran in Navi Mumbai.

“This new rake, designed for enhanced efficiency and comfort, aims to alleviate the pressure on the existing fleet, which has been in service for several years. Currently, three retrofitted rakes are operating on the Belapur-Uran section,” said an official. With the arrival of the new rake, one will soon be replaced, while the remaining others are also scheduled for replacement in the near future, the official added. He further said that the replacement initiative is part of the CR's broader effort to upgrade its suburban services across Mumbai and its surrounding areas.

Average AC ridership on WR

1 lakh

March 2024

50,000

2022

80,000

2023

1.5 lakh

May; peak summer

Record season ticket sales

3,737

May 6

3,713

February 5

3,673

April 15

1,406

WR fleet

96

AC services

1.25 lakh

Current daily ridership