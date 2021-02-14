Mumbai weather update: With AQI at 176, city’s air quality improves to 'moderate' category

The air quality in Mumbai move a scaled up to ‘moderate’ category on Sunday. For the past few days, it was in the ‘poor’ category. According to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality index (AQI) for all pollutants on Sunday was 176 (moderate) with PM2.5 levels in the moderate category at 83 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m3) against the safe limit of 60 µg/m3, and AQI for PM10 at 155 (moderate).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Meanwhile, Mumbai continued to experience cool weather on Sunday. The Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 19.4 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 20.5 degrees Celsius.

According to Mumbai’s IMD website, on Sunday, Santacruz, and Colaba recorded high temperatures of 31.3 degrees Celsius and 30.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said temperatures are likely to rise in the coming days.