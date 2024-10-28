 Mumbai Weather Update: Smog Layers Blankets Skies; AQI Worsens In The City
The air quality in Mumbai worsens; several parts of Mumbai woke up with a thick layer of haze covering the skies. The AQI is at 131, ranked in the moderate category.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 09:55 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai AQI Worsens at 131 | X (@TechTherapy07)

Mumbai: The temperature is 29 °C in Mumbai today, on October 28, 2024. The forecast for the day shows a low of 23 °C and a high of 33 °C. The humidity level is at 73% while the wind is blowing at 8 km/h. The sun will rise at 6:37 in the morning and will set at 6:07 in the evening.

Tomorrow's Weather Predictions

On Tuesday, October 29, 2024, Mumbai is forecast to have temperatures ranging from 27.61 °C to 29.57 °C. The humidity levels will be at 67% tomorrow. Today's forecast guarantees a cloudless and sunny sky. Please schedule your day based on the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Have fun in the sun and remember to protect yourself with sunscreen and sunglasses while you enjoy the warm weather.

Mumbai's AQI

Some areas of Mumbai woke up to a layer of smog in the air on Monday morning, with the city's overall air quality worsening. At 8 AM, the AQI was measured as 131, labelled as 'Moderate', according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The city experienced its most severe air pollution on October 27, with an AQI reading of 202, categorised as 'poor.'

According to the CPCB, the 'poor' AQI category can lead to breathing problems for many people over a long period of time.

On Sunday, a number of additional monitoring stations in the city recorded AQI levels falling within the 'moderate' range.

The range of AQI classified as 'moderate', which is from 101 to 200, may cause breathing issues for people with lung, asthma, or heart problems.

article-image

Areas Most And Least Affected

In regions like Byculla, Chembur, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Deonar, Ghatkopar, and Kandivali West, AQI was also recorded in the 'moderate' category. AQI in Airport, Deonar, Ghatkopar, and Kandivali West was also measured as 'moderate'.

At the same time, monitoring stations in Colaba, Kandivali East, Mulund West, and Powai recorded Air Quality Index levels within the 'satisfactory' range. An air quality index between 51 and 100 is classified in this group, causing only slight breathing issues for people who are sensitive.

