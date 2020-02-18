Mumbai Weather Update: No respite from heat wave on February 18, 2020, mercury to hover around 37°C

The week for Mumbaikars began on a hotter note as severe heat wave engulfed the city on Monday. But seems like there will be no respite from heat wave on Tuesday too. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature will be 37°C, while minimum temperature will be 24°C.
KS Hosalikar, the deputy director general, western region, IMD wrote on Twitter, "Mumbai warmed up in last 24 hrs, with max temp yesterday going 38+ °C. Not usual but Feb has climatology support for very high Tmax & very low Tmin too. Today also Tmax could be on higher side, from tomorrow onwards likely to lower gradually as seen from models meteograms."
On Monday, The maximum temperature at Santacruz was 38.1°C, 7.1°C above normal, while Colaba recorded 34.5°C, 4.9°C above normal. It is the highest temperature so far this year, this season. However, the minimum temperature on Monday was close to normal, at 21.6° C and 19.8° C while relative humidity was 91% and 76% at Colaba and Santacruz respectively.
According to weathermen at Skymet Weather, pleasant weather phase is over for the maximum city and second half of February is governed by hot and humid weather conditions. However, this year has been exceptionally hotter. Maximum temperatures have been incessantly settling above normal ever since the beginning of February.
