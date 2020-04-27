Mumbai Weather Update: Maximum temperature in city rises to 34°C

The IMD on March 30 predicted that the average temperature in some parts of the country is likely to remain above normal during the April-June period. The April-June seasonal average minimum and mean temperatures are also likely to be warmer than normal by 0.5 degree Celcius to 1.0 degree Celcius over most of the subdivisions of northwest, west, central, east and western peninsular India, it said.

The country's meteorological department has said that India will receive normal monsoon this season. In its forecast for the Southwest monsoon that covers 75 percent of the country, and thereby may bring much-needed respite to the economy, which is reeling under the catastrophic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast for Sunday stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz was 34.1°C, while the minimum temperature was 24.4°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba was 34.6°C, while the minimum temperature was 25.5°C.