Coronavirus in Mumbai: Western Railway, Central Railway accomplish 'mission isolation wards’

Mumbai The Western and Central Railway have successfully accomplished the task of converting train coaches into isolation wards to prepare for a fight against coronavirus pandemic. The Indian Railways has set a target to convert 5,000 coaches into isolation centres for COVID-19 treatment, of which the CR and WR have completed its targeted work.
Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations official (CPRO), Central Railway, said, "We were supposed to convert 482 ICF coaches into isolation wards and the task has been attained. The work was carried out at Matunga and Parel workshops, and Wadi bunder and LTT depots."
Similarly, Western Railway also finished its task of converting 410 coaches into isolation wards by April 10, said Ravindra Bhakar, the CPRO. He also asserted that these coaches will be deployed into different parts based on the consultation with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Reportedly, the WR is also utilising its Lower Parel workshop for manufacturing personal protective equipment (PPE) suits for frontline warriors in the pandemic. So far more than 1,000 PPE suits tailored in this workshop for its Jagjivan Ram Hospital, Mumbai Central. Moreover, it plans to utilise Mahalaxmi workshop for same purpose.
