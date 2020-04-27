Coronavirus in Mumbai: Western Railway, Central Railway accomplish 'mission isolation wards’

Mumbai The Western and Central Railway have successfully accomplished the task of converting train coaches into isolation wards to prepare for a fight against coronavirus pandemic. The Indian Railways has set a target to convert 5,000 coaches into isolation centres for COVID-19 treatment, of which the CR and WR have completed its targeted work.

Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations official (CPRO), Central Railway, said, "We were supposed to convert 482 ICF coaches into isolation wards and the task has been attained. The work was carried out at Matunga and Parel workshops, and Wadi bunder and LTT depots."