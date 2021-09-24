Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rainfall with possibility of heavy spells at isolated places likely today, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall in city and suburbs with the possibility of intense spells at isolated places.

According to data shared by the BMC, the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 5.82 mm, 0.40 mm and 6.95 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.06 metres is expected at 1.33 pm in Mumbai. Also, a low tide of 0.78 metres is likely to occur at 7.38 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Meanwhile, rains have eased out in the city on Friday after a wet spell which had set in since the beginning of the week.

Earlier this month, the IMD had said that rainfall n August, which recorded 24 per cent deficiency, was lowest in 12 years.

Two major spells of weak monsoon prevailed over the country -- from August 9-16 and August 23-27 -- when northwest, central and adjoining peninsular and west coast of India had subdued rainfall activities.

"During August 2021, rainfall over the country as a whole was below Long Period Average (LPA) by minus 24 per cent. It is also the lowest August rainfall in last 12 years after 2009," the IMD had said.

In its earlier statement, the IMD said August 2021 deficiency was lowest in last 19 years, since 2002. The Southwest Monsoon season officially commences from June 1 and lasts till September 30.

The month of June recorded 10 per cent more rainfall, but both July and August clocked deficiency of 7 and 24 per cent respectively, according to the IMD data. The country received 24 per cent less than normal rainfall in August.

Of the four meteorological divisions of the IMD, the central India division received 39 per cent less rainfall. The division consists of a large swathe of area from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

The deficiency in the northwest India division, which comprises northern Indian states, was 30 per cent. The deficiency was 10 per cent in the south peninsula whereas the east and northeast division received two per cent more rainfall than the normal.

The IMD had predicted that the rainfall activity was expected to be normal during August. It has now predicted above-normal precipitation in September.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 10:03 AM IST